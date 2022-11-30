JuJu Smith-Schuster injury update ahead of Week 13 vs. Bengals

Week 13 of the NFL season is here. One of the highly anticipated matchups of the week will feature a rematch of the 2022 AFC Championship game. The Kansas City Chiefs will hit the road to take on the Cincinnati Bengals. The Chiefs are having a down year and are rotating who is getting highlighted in the offense. They have been dealing with injuries, and wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is starting the week off by missing practice due to an illness.

JuJu Smith-Schuster, Jerick McKinnon, and Kadarius Toney did not practice today.



Deon Bush was limited. — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 30, 2022

Fantasy football implications for Week 13

Smith-Schuster is playing on a one-year deal and looking to prove himself. He is the team’s leading wide receiver and second overall to only star tight end Travis Kelce. Smith-Schuster has played in 10 games and has 49 receptions on 67 targets for 653 yards and two touchdowns. While his last two games have been down performances, Smith-Schuster tends to get a decent target share in the offense, making him an interesting flex play if he is active. If Smith-Schuster misses another game, it would be Kadarius Toney that sees an uptick in the passing game.