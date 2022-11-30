Jakobi Meyers injury update ahead of Week 13 vs. Bills

New England wide receiver Jakobi Meyers had a limited practice on Wednesday due to a shoulder injury. He was listed as questionable on the injury report ahead of the Patriots’ Thursday Night Football appearance this week. The Pats will face the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium.

The #Patriots have ruled out RB Damien Harris (thigh) and OT Isaiah Wynn (foot) for Thursday night’s game vs. the #Bills.



David Andrews, Jabrill Peppers, and Jakobi Meyers are among six players listed as questionable. pic.twitter.com/SMHWWrhtde — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) November 30, 2022

Fantasy football implications for Week 13

Meyers left the Patriots’ Thanksgiving game against the Vikings with an apparent shoulder injury, but later returned to the field. He has been limited in practice all week leading up to TNF, and if he’s unavailable, Mac Jones will turn to WR DeVante Parker, TE Hunter Henry, and RB Rhamondre Stevenson as his targets.

The team’s leading rusher, Meyers has added 571 receiving yards and has played 80% of offensive snaps despite missing several games with injury issues. He told reporters on Tuesday that his shoulder was feeling better than it had over the weekend. He was able to get a limited practice in, so Meyers may be ready rejoin the field and to face the Bills on Thursday night.