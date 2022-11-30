Jerry Jeudy not practicing on Wednesday ahead of Week 13 vs. Ravens

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy was not at practice on Wednesday ahead of Sunday’s Week 13 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. Jeudy sustained an ankle injury against the Tennessee Titans in Week 10 and has not played since.

Fantasy football implications for Week 13

Broncos WR KJ Hamler also didn’t play in Week 12, and will remain questionable this week with a hamstring injury that has kept him out since Week 8. That leaves Russell Wilson with WRs Courtland Sutton, Kendall Hinton, and Montrell Washington as his targets, as well as tight end Greg Dulcich.

Sutton is the Broncos’ leading receiver this season and will become even more valuable on fantasy lineups this weekend with Wilson’s other top targets taken off the field. Jeudy has 449 receiving yards and three touchdowns this season. Dulcich may see a big game if Jeudy and Hamler both remain out or limited.