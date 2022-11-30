Antonio Gibson injury update ahead of Week 13 vs. Giants

Week 13 of the NFL season is here. The Washington Commanders will hit the road to take on the New York Giants in an NFC East battle. Washington is on a three-game win streak with quarterback Taylor Heinicke playing well. He has helped turn the offense around but could be missing some key pieces this weekend. On the Wednesday injury report, starting running back Antonio Gibson was limited in practice with a foot injury.

Wednesday injury report #WASvsNYG — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) November 30, 2022

Fantasy football implications for Week 13

Gibson has played in all 12 games for the Commanders. He heads into this week with 130 rushing attempts for 476 yards and three touchdowns. Gibson has seen his receiving work increase had has brought in 40 of his 47 targets for 306 yards and two touchdowns. Backup running back Brian Robinson Jr. has been eating into his workload, but Gibson still has a decent floor for a fantasy running back. If he is active, he can still be started in your fantasy football lineups. If Gibson is ruled inactive, Robinson gets that much more of an uptick in the offense and should be started in place of Gibson.