Michael Gallup injury update ahead of Week 13 vs. Colts

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup missed practice on Wednesday with an illness. There has been some sort of illness going around the Cowboys roster for the past several weeks, and it hit Gallup and Trevon Diggs this week.

Fantasy football implications for Week 13

It’s unclear how severe the illness is or at what point Gallup will expect to recover, but it’s a safe bet to say that it won’t keep him out of Sunday night’s game against the Indianapolis Colts. He has ample recovery time between Wednesday and Sunday.

Gallup is joined at the wide receiver position by plenty of other talent, including receiving yards leader CeeDee Lamb and Noah Brown, who has the second-most receiving yards this season. Gallup has just 274 receiving yards and a single TD this season after injuries kept him out of several games. He added 63 yards over five receptions in Dallas’ recent win over the New York Giants.