Zay Jones injury update ahead of Week 13 vs. Lions

We have made it to Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season. The Jacksonville Jaguars will go on the road to take on the Detroit Lions in a non-conference game. While all eyes have been on Christian Kirk in the receiving game due to his large offseason contract, there is another pass-catcher that quarterback Trevor Lawrence has had his eye on. Zay Jones has been about as reliable as they come as a wide receiver, but he begins the practice week limited on the injury report with a chest injury.

Wednesday Injury Report pic.twitter.com/Ai4ejVKjlR — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) November 30, 2022

Fantasy football implications for Week 13

Jones has played in 10 games for the Jags. He has brought in 58 of his 79 targets for 562 yards and a touchdown. While his reception and yardage totals are solid, fantasy managers would feel better about seeing him find the endzone more. Still, Jones had double-digit targets in back-to-back games, giving him upside in this matchup. If Jones is active, he is a start in PPR leagues and then can be a flex play in standard leagues. If Jones is inactive, it will likely see more targets for Kirk and tight end Evan Engram.