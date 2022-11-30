Zach Pascal injury update ahead of Week 13 vs. Titans

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Zach Pascal was limited in Wednesday’s practice with a groin injury. Pascal’s snaps were limited in last week against the Packers, presumably due to the same injury. The Eagles face the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

Fantasy football implications for Week 13

DeVonta Smith is also questionable this week with a groin injury, so AJ Brown and Quez Watkins may be getting more targets on Sunday.

The fantasy implications should not be too severe, as Pascal has seen limited yardage and targets this season. He has had just 11 receptions over eight games for 123 yards and one touchdown. He did not log any receptions in Philadelphia’s 40-33 win over Green Bay on Monday.

Jalen Hurts ended that game with more rushing yards than passing yards, so an injured wide receiver or two does not spell the end of the world for the Eagles’ offense.