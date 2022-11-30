Jelani Woods injury update ahead of Week 13 vs. Cowboys

Week 13 of the NFL season is here. The Indianapolis Colts will take on the Dallas Cowboys for this week’s edition of Sunday Night Football. The Colts get the pleasure of playing back-to-back games in primetime. Unfortunately, this means we have to see their offensive line struggle to protect Matt Ryan, yet again. It might not get much better as tight end Jelani Woods is dealing with multiple injuries. He started the week off not practicing due to shoulder and quad injuries.

With Wednesday's walkthrough, today's practice report is only an estimation of a player's participation if there was a practice. pic.twitter.com/PYnNHJwYRT — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) November 30, 2022

Fantasy football implications for Week 13

The Indy offense has been all over the place. They were supposed to be running back heavy, but their offensive line has fallen apart. This has led to them becoming more pass-heavy. Woods has played in 10 games this season but has only brought in 15 of his 22 targets for 177 yards and three touchdowns. While the touchdowns are nice, the lack of consistent work in the passing game of the offense. Due to this, Woods should not be anywhere near your fantasy football lineup and is only a DFS prayer.