Logan Thomas injury update ahead of Week 13 vs. Giants

We have made it to Week 13 of the NFL season. The Washington Commanders will hit the road to take on the New York Giants in an NFC East matchup. Washington is on a three-game win streak with quarterback Taylor Heinicke playing well. He has helped turn the offense around but could be missing some key pieces this weekend. On the Wednesday injury report, tight end Logan Thomas logged a limited practice and is dealing with a rib injury.

Fantasy football implications for Week 13

The Commanders' offense appears to have turned a corner as they have built off their poor 1-4 start to the season. Unfortunately, they haven’t been able to use Thomas in a consistent fashion. He has only played in nine games and has brought in 21 of his 36 targets for 190 yards and a touchdown. It feels like he should have value in this offense, but it hasn’t panned out, which makes him too risky of a play with the fantasy football playoffs looming. Active or inactive, Thomas should remain out of your starting lineup in Week 13.