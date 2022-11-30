 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Daniel Bellinger injury update ahead of Week 13 vs. Commanders

We break down the news that Daniel Bellinger has an eye injury. What it means for Week 13 and beyond.

By TeddyRicketson
Tight End Daniel Bellinger #82 of the New York Giants during pregame warm-ups before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on October 23, 2022 in Jacksonville, Florida. The Giants defeated the Jaguars 23 to 17. Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

Week 13 of the NFL season is upon us. The New York Giants will take on the Washington Commanders in an NFC East divisional battle. The offense has struggled with injuries all season. Tight end Daniel Bellinger suffered a bad eye injury in Week 7. He has been sidelined ever since but was able to return to practice to start Week 13. Bellinger was listed as a limited participant in practice on Wednesday.

Fantasy football implications for Week 13

Bellinger had been starting to get more work in the Giants' offense. They struggle to have consistent production outside of running back Saquon Barkley, but Bellinger was beginning to see consistent targets before his injury. There was hope that he would be able to build his way to being a fantasy-relevant piece to this offense, but that was interrupted by the injury. In his first game back, Bellinger should be left on the bench until we see how he is used in the offense. Active or inactive, he shouldn’t be started in your fantasy lineups in Week 13.

More From DraftKings Nation