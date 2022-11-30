AJ Dillon injury update ahead of Week 13 vs. Bears

Green Bay Packers running back AJ Dillon was limited in practice Wednesday due to a quad injury. The Packers face the Chicago Bears on Sunday night of Week 13 at Soldier Field. The Packers’ second RB, Aaron Jones, was also limited in Wednesday’s practice with shin and glute injuries.

Fantasy football implications for Week 13

Dillon has stayed healthy for most of the season, but this injury could be cause for concern if he and Jones both remain out of practice as the week continues. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers is also questionable with a rib injury, so the Packers offense could be stretched thin on Sunday night.

Dillon has added 531 total rushing yards this season, finding the end zone twice, including one touchdown in last week’s loss to the Eagles. It’s still early, so we’ll keep an eye on Dillon’s status at practice as the week continues.