Chargers WR DeAndre Carters is questionable in Week 9 vs. Falcons

The Los Angeles Chargers are banged up at the wide receiver spot heading into a Week 9 matchup with the Atlanta Falcons, which is odd considering they just had their bye in Week 8. One of those receivers is DeAndre Carter, who is listed as questionable for the contest with an illness.

Fantasy football implications for Week 9

Carter is already technically the backup on this team but with Keenan Allen and Mike Williams both out, he’s going to get major run. The Falcons allow a ton of fantasy points to receivers, so this is a great matchup for Carter if he does suit up. After a stellar Week 1 showing, Carter has been ordinary for much of the 2022 season. He has seen 12 targets over the last two games, so maybe this is a sign of bigger things to come. He’ll hope to suit up in Week 9 and have a strong showing against a soft defense.