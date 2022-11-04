Ezekiel Elliott expected to return in Week 10 vs. Packers

The Dallas Cowboys are on bye in Week 9 but are set to take on the Green Bay Packers in Week 10 when they return to the field. The bye week came at a good time, as Dallas hopes the time off will help them get healthier. Running back Ezekiel Elliott has been sidelined with a knee sprain and missed the team’s Week 8 game from the injury. On Friday, team owner Jerry Jones said that he expects Zeke back in Week 10 against Green Bay, per Yahoo Sports’ Jori Epstein.

Fantasy football implications for Week 10

We have a week to see if Elliott will be able to practice and suit up for a big NFC game in Week 10. He has 109 yards for 443 yards and four rushing touchdowns through seven games. Elliott isn’t featured as much in the passing game, as he only has six receptions on eight targets for 32 yards. If he is active against the Packers, you will likely put him into your fantasy football lineups.

If Elliott is held out another week, Pollard would yet again be the prime recipient of a higher workload. Pollard has balled out this year with 506 rushing yards on only 81 carries with five rushing touchdowns. He has added 12 receptions for 121 additional yards through the air. Pollard should be in your lineup even if Zeke is active but just gets a boost if Elliott sits.