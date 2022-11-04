Injury report for Chargers vs. Falcons in Week 9

The Atlanta Falcons host the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday in Week 9 with a chance to make a statement now that they’re surprisingly in first place. The game kicks off at 1 p.m. ET at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and will are on FOX. The Chargers are a field goal favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and the total is 49.5.

The Falcons moved into sole possession of first place in the NFC South last week after they beat the Panthers and the Bucs lost to the Ravens. Atlanta is 4-3 and has a one-game lead on Tampa and New Orleans. The Chargers are 4-3 and sit a game back of the Chiefs in the AFC West. LA is coming off a bye after losing a rather stunning 37-23 home game to the Seahawks in Week 7.

The biggest news was the addition of Austin Ekeler with an abdomen injury. He was able to get in a full practice on Friday and doesn’t carry an injury designation into the weekend. In the meantime, Keenan Allen is going to miss Sunday’s game after a setback of his hamstring injury. Josh Palmer has cleared through the concussion protocol, and the Allen and Mike Williams injuries could mean he’ll be the No. 1 receiver in this offense.

The big news for the Falcons was the return of Cordarrelle Patterson to practice. He is on injured reserve, so the team has a three-week window to return him to the active roster. He is unlikely to play this weekend, but the team has until 4 p.m. ET on Saturday to activate him if they do want him back.

Chargers injury report: Week 9

Out

WR Keenan Allen (hamstring)

K Dustin Hopkins (right hamstring)

TE Donald Parham Jr. (hamstring)

OLB Chris Rumph II (knee)

DL Jerry Tillery (back)

WR Mike Williams (ankle)

Questionable

WR DeAndre Carter (illness)

LB amen Ogbongbemiga (groin)

Falcons injury report: Week 9

Out

CB AJ Terrell (hamstring)

OL Elijah Wilkinson (knee)

Questionable

S Erik Harris (ankle)

Fantasy football impact

For Los Angeles, quarterback Justin Herbert will take a little bit of a hit for his fantasy value with both Keenan Allen and Mike Williams ruled out. Josh Palmer and Gerald Everett should be the biggest beneficiaries of their absence, as well as DeAndre Carter if he can get past his illness.

He wasn’t expected to be included in the injury report but starting running back Cordarelle Patterson could still be activated from IR ahead of Sunday’s game. Otherwise, there aren’t any fantasy-relevant players on the injury report to impact how you approach Falcons players in fantasy football.