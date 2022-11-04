Injury report for Dolphins vs. Bears in Week 9

The Chicago Bears host the Miami Dolphins on Sunday in a Week 9 inter-conference matchup of third place teams. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET at Soldier Field and the game will air on CBS. The Dolphins are four-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook and the total is 45.5.

The Dolphins are 5-3 and tied with the Jets in the AFC East. The Jets thumped Miami in New Jersey in Week 5 so they currently hold the head-to-head tiebreaker. The Bears are 3-5 and tied with the Packers in the NFC North. Green Bay has the one head-to-head win for the tiebreaker edge heading into Week 9. Both teams are 2.5 games back of the first place Vikings.

The biggest personnel news for this matchup is the arrival of Bradley Chubb in Miami. The Dolphins traded significant draft capital for the edge rusher and then signed him to a contract extension. He did not practice on Wednesday, but hit the field Thursday and will be available this weekend. The team also acquired running back Jeff Wilson to replace the traded Chase Edmonds and he too will be available.

The Bears were plenty busy as well at the trade deadline. They traded away linebacker Roquan Smith to the Ravens a week after dealing away Robert Quinn and acquired wide receiver Chase Claypool from the Steelers. The biggest piece of injury news for Chicago is that the team will be without right tackle Larry Borom who remains sidelined due to concussion symptoms.

Dolphins injury report: Week 9

Out

River Cracraft (illness)

Doubtful

Austin Jackson (ankle/calf)

Questionable

Terron Armstead (toe/Achilles)

Tanner Conner (knee)

Jaelen Phillips (quad)

Eric Rowe (hip)

Bears injury report: Week 9

Out

None

Doubtful

None

Questionable

Ja’Tyre Carter (illness)

Fantasy football impact

Jeff Wilson will get work right out of the gate in Miami, but for at least this week he’ll likely be clearly behind Raheem Mostert. It’s a familiar spot for him, having served a similar role behind Mostert in San Francisco as recently as last season. Eventually Wilson will cut more into Mostert’s work, but for now Mostert is the clear option.

Chase Claypool gets a fresh start in Chicago and gets an upgrade at quarterback in moving from Kenny Pickett to Justin Fields. Claypool joins Darnell Mooney in the Bears starting lineup. Claypool and Fields are both worth upgrades with this move. It’s not enough to suddenly turn them into great fantasy options, but if you were relying on either, you’re getting more help.