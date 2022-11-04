Injury report for Panthers vs. Bengals in Week 9

The Carolina Panthers travel to face the Cincinnati Bengals in a Week 9 matchup with Cincinnati looking to get back on track after a stunning Monday Night Football thumping at the hands of the Browns. The game kicks off at 1 p.m. ET on FOX and will take place at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati.

The Panthers are in a rebuilding process but have been a pleasant surprise the past two weeks. They shocked the Buccaneers and then nearly beat the Falcons before losing in overtime. They’re 2-6 and destined for a high draft pick, but they’ve been a fun team to watch the past two weeks. Meanwhile, the Bengals are trying to right the ship after an ugly loss in Cleveland. This is a near must-win if the Bengals want to avoid giving up more ground in the AFC North race.

Meanwhile, the Bengals still have not placed Ja’Marr Chase on injured reserve with the hope he can get back in less than four weeks. However, he will not be playing this weekend. The other big issue is the team will be without cornerback Chidobe Awuzie, who tore his ACL on Monday. He was listed on the injury report during the week but will miss the rest of the season.

Panthers injury report: Week 9

Out

Chuba Hubbard (ankle)

Rashard Higgins (illness)

Justin Burris (concussion)

Doubtful

Stephen Sullivan (illness)

Questionable

Donte Jackson (ankle)

Amare Barno (knee)

Bengals injury report: Week 9

Out

Chidobe Awuzie (knee)

Ja’Marr Chase (hip)

Mike Hilton (finger)

Josh Tupou (calf)

Doubtful

None

Questionable

La’el Collins (illness)

Tre Flowers (hamstring)

Fantasy football impact

The absence of Ja’Marr Chase was a huge issue for Joe Burrow and the Bengals offense. Higgins and Tyler Boyd are the starters in his absence with Mike Thomas and Trenton Irwin getting extra work. Thomas and Irwin do not offer fantasy value.

D’Onta Foreman is the starter in the Panthers backfield with Hubbard out. He is coming off a three-touchdown, 118-yard performance against the Falcons.