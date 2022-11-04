Injury report for Packers vs. Lions in Week 9

The NFC North gets a matchup in Week 9 that looked a lot more interesting during the summer than it does now. The Detroit Lions host the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at Ford Field with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET on FOX. The Packers are a 3.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook with the total set at 49.5.

The Packers have been a huge disappointment at 3-5 and showing no signs of getting on track. The Lions came into the season with modest expectations but have struggled to their own disappointing start and are 1-6 and in the midst of a five-game losing streak.

Green Bay is hoping to get guard Elgton Jenkins back after he was inactive last week with a foot issue. He missed Wednesday’s practice but returned on Thursday, which bodes well for his Sunday status. Wide receiver Christian Watson is also progressing through the concussion protocol and limited practices suggests he’ll be available on Sunday.

Detroit got some bad news mid-week as wide receiver Josh Reynolds was downgraded from a limited workout on Wednesday to a DNP on Thursday. On the positive side of things, center Frank Ragnow moved from limited to full participation and running back D’Andre Swift returned to practice after missing Wednesday’s session.

Packers injury report: Week 9

Out

LB De’Vondre Campbell (knee)

CB Shemar Jean-Charles (ankle)

Questionable

WR Allen Lazard (shoulder)

T David Bakhtiari (knee)

G/T Elgton Jenkins (knee/foot)

LB Preston Smith (shoulder/neck)

WR Christian Watson (concussion)

Lions injury report: Week 9

Out

Chase Lucas (ankle)

Matt Nelson (calf)

A.J. Parker (hip)

Ifeatu Melifonwu (ankle)

Doubtful

Josh Reynolds (back)

Questionable

Taylor Decker (groin)

Charles Harris (groin)

D’Andre Swift (ankle/shoulder)

Brock Wright (concussion protocol)

Fantasy football impact

D’Andre Swift has lot fantasy value after head coach Dan Campbell told the media he was not all the way back. The team limited his work and it seems a decent bet he is limited again this Sunday. It’s tough to bench him against a bad Packers team, but his ceiling is likely a bit limited.

Christian Watson’s return is a plus, but he still is not a fantasy option outside of the deepest of leagues. With six teams on bye, he could offer a bit of upside if he plays, particularly in DFS. If Lazard doesn’t play, Romeo Doubs will once again be in line for more targets. The Packers might also stick to the ground game more, meaning additional touches for Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon.