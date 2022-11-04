Injury report for Raiders vs. Jaguars in Week 9

The Jacksonville Jaguars host the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday in a Week 9 AFC matchup on CBS. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET at TIAA Bank Field. The Raiders are a 1.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and the total is installed at 48.

Both teams have two wins and are trending in the wrong direction in the playoff race. The Raiders are 2-5 and in last place in the AFC West, three games back of the first place Chiefs. The Jaguars are 2-6 and in third place in the AFC South, 3.5 games back of the Titans. Jacksonville has lost five straight and can’t get on track in any way with Trevor Lawrence struggling with consistency.

The Jaguars have a relatively clean injury sheet with Jamal Agnew limited by a knee injury. The Raiders have gotten some good news this week with wide receiver Davante Adams returning to full practice on Thursday. An illness has slowed him and probably cost him any kind of fantasy performance last week, so this is good news. They also got Derek Carr back to full practice, but Darren Waller and Mack Hollins both remain limited. Hollins played through his injury while Waller was unable to go, so optimism for the former and pessimism for the latter would be fair.

Raiders injury report: Week 9

Out

None

Doubtful

Noe

Questionable

Darren Waller (hamstring)

Divine Deablo (back/wrist)

Neil Farrell (knee)

Jaguars injury report: Week 9

Out

None

Doubtful

None

Questionable

Jamal Agnew (knee)

Fantasy football impact

Davante Adams was clearly slowed last week, but it’s reasonable to feel better this week now that he has had more time to recover from his illness. Start him with confidence.

The bigger question is what to do with Darren Waller. With a questionable tag, we’re left waiting for Sunday’s inactive reports. The upside is Las Vegas is playing a 1 p.m. ET game, so we’ll know by 11:30 a.m. if he’s going to be active.