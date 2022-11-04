Injury report for Colts vs. Patriots in Week 9

The New England Patriots host the Indianapolis Colts in a renewal of an old rivalry that has lost a little bit of its luster. Mac Jones and Sam Ehlinger square off on CBS at Gillette Stadium with kickoff set for 1p.m. ET. The Patriots are a five-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook with the total installed at 40.5

The Colts have effectively moved on from Matt Ryan, benching him for Sam Ehlinger. Technically Ryan is on the injury report with a shoulder injury, but Colts head coach Frank Reich made it clear the change was coming. Indianapolis is 3-4-1 and still alive in the AFC South race, although they were swept by the Titans in the head-to-head series. Running back Jonathan Taylor appears unlikely to play on Sunday after aggravating an ankle injury last week.

The Patriots are 4-4 and in last place in the AFC East, but only a game back of the Jets and Dolphins. Mac Jones has returned to the starting quarterback role after suffering a high ankle sprain and seemingly being replaced in Week 7 by Bailey Zappe. Jones is off the injury report at this point. Running back Damien Harris has been limited due to an illness while wide receiver DeVante Parker has been unable to practice with a knee injury.

Colts injury report: Week 9

Out

CB Tony Brown (hamstring)

QB Matt Ryan (right shoulder)

LB Grant Stuard (pectoral)

RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle)

Questionable

T Dennis Kelly (calf/ankle)

LB E.J. Speed (ankle)

Patriots injury report: Week 9

Out

David Andrews (concussion)

Marcus Cannon (concussion

DeVante Parker (knee)

Doubtful

None

Questionable

Christian Barmore (knee)

Kyle Duggar (ankle)

Damien Harris (illness)

Jack Jones (illness)

Pierre Strong Jr. (hamstring)

Josh Uche (hamstring)

Deatrich Wise Jr. (ankle)

Fantasy football impact

The biggest news revolves around Jonathan Taylor. The Colts traded away Nyheim Hines, which means Deon Jackson moves into the starting role with Taylor out. Phillip Lindsay will get some work as well, but Jackson is the player to start in fantasy leagues. He has a solid matchup this weekend against the Patriots.

Damien Harris seems likely to play, but keep an eye on any changes to his status if the illness gets worse. DeVante Parker is out, which opens the door for Tyquan Thornton to get additional work in the passing game.