Injury report for Bills vs. Jets in Week 9

The Buffalo Bills and New York Jets face off on Sunday afternoon in a huge AFC East matchup. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, and the game will air on CBS.

The Bills are 6-1 and have the best record in the AFC, while the Jets are 5-3 and sitting two games back. The Jets are tied with the Dolphins but have the head-to-head edge after thumping them in New Jersey in Week 5. The Bills are in a solid position atop the AFC with a head-to-head win over the Chiefs.

The biggest injury news heading into Sunday for the Bills is the status of linebacker Matt Milano and safety Jordan Poyer. Neither practiced on Wednesday or Thursday, while Poyer was a DNP and Milano got in a limited practice on Friday. On the Jets side, Corey Davis has been ruled out with a sprained MCL. Jets offensive tackle Duane Brown has been limited with a shoulder injury and safety Lamarcus Joyner has been limited by a hip injury. Both are expected to play.

Bills injury report: Week 9

Out

Jordan Poyer (elbow)

Doubtful

None

Questionable

Spencer Brown (ankle)

Matt Milano (oblique)

Jets injury report: Week 9

Out

Corey Davis (knee)

Doubtful

None

Questionable

None

Fantasy football impact

Corey Davis sprained his MCL in Week 7 and has yet to practice since suffering the injury. In his absence, Garrett Wilson will see that many more targets from Zach Wilson. Whether the Jets offense can turn it into something effective against a Bills defense that ranks fourth in DVOA against the pass. Notably, they rank 12th in fantasy points allowed to wide receivers.