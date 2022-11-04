Injury report for Vikings vs. Commanders in Week 9

Kirk Cousins heads to our nation’s capital (well, actually Maryland) for a chance at a little revenge against his old team. The Washington Commanders host the Minnesota Vikings at FedEx Field with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET on FOX. The Vikings are a field goal road favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook with the total set at 43.5.

The Vikings were expecting to compete with the Packers for the NFC North title, but it’s quickly turned into a laugher. The Vikings are 6-1 and have a 3.5 game lead on the Packers and Bears. With head-to-head wins over both teams, Minnesota is rolling. Meanwhile, the Commanders are 4-4 and have won three straight. They’re in last place in a wildly competitive NFC East, but they’re hanging around and can make a statement this weekend against Minnesota.

Minnesota got good news this week with Adam Thielen able to practice in full. He injured his knee last weekend and while he finished the game, there was concern about what it might mean. It would appear to be no problem at all. Washington is missing passing down back JD McKissic with a neck injury, and Jahan Dotson remains sidelined with a hamstring injury.

Vikings injury report: Week 9

Out

Dalvin Tomlinson (calf)

Doubtful

None

Questionable

Cam Dantzler (neck)

Jalen Nailor (illness)

Commanders injury report: Week 9

Out

Jahan Dotson (hamstring)

Cole Holcomb (foot)

David Mayo (hamstring)

J.D. McKissic (neck)

Doubtful

None

Questionable

Shaka Toney (calf)

Fantasy football impact

Adam Thielen is a clear No. 2 behind Justin Jefferson, but is a solid WR3, particularly in PPR leagues. He seems on track to play, so start him with confidence. Logan Thomas is still dealing with a calf injury but made his return last week and was taken off the report this week. McKissic being sidelined opens the door for that much more work for Brian Robinson and Antonio Gibson on passing downs.