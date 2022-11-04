Injury report for Seahawks vs. Cardinals in Week 9

The NFC West gets a solo spot to start the 4 p.m. window with the Seattle Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals facing off in a matchup of reversed expectations. The game kicks off on FOX at 4:05 p.m. ET at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals are a two point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook with the total set at 49.5.

The Seahawks came into the season with lowered expectations after trading away Russell Wilson, but Geno Smith has mounted an impressive campaign to lead Seattle to a 5-3 record and first place in the division. The Cardinals have been a disappointment with a 3-5 record and sitting in last place in the division.

Seattle has gotten good news on offense this week with wide receivers Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf both returning to full participation at practice. Marquise Goodwin is banged up, but it’s no longer a concern with Geno’s top two receivers looking ready to go.

Meanwhile, Arizona placed running back Darrel Williams on injured reserve with a hip injury. James Conner remains limited in practice with his rib injury and hasn’t played since Week 5. He might be making progress, but we probably won’t know for certain until the Sunday inactives report.

Seahawks injury report: Week 9

Out

Marquise Goodwin (groin)

Darrell Taylor (groin)

Doubtful

None

Questionable

Penny Hart (hamstring)

Joey Blount (quad)

Cardinals injury report: Week 9

Out

Max Garcia (shoulder)

Christian Matthew (hamstring)

Rodney Hudson (knee)

Doubtful

None

Questionable

James Conner (ribs)

Budda Baker (ankle)

Dennis Gardeck (ankle)

D.J. Humphries (back)

Jonathan Ledbetter (ribs)

Fantasy football impact

James Conner is the big question mark. He hasn’t played the past three games, so it’s unclear whether we’ll see him this week. If he does not go Eno Benjamin would once again get the biggest opportunity. Keaontay Ingram would get some work as well, but Benjamin would be the fantasy play if Conner is inactive.