Injury report for Titans vs. Chiefs in Week 9

The NFL wraps up Week 9 Sunday with a potential AFC playoff matchup. The Kansas City Chiefs host the Tennessee Titans at Arrowhead Stadium with kickoff set for 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC. The Chiefs are a 12.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook with the total set at 45.5.

The Chiefs come out of their bye week looking to build off a big road win against the 49ers. The Titans have won five straight and have shot past their divisional counterparts. Both teams are 5-2 and this matchup is huge for both teams. The winner gets the critical head-to-head tiebreaker come playoff team, which could prove to be a difference-maker if they meet up in January.

Tennessee has some significant names on their injury report heading into the weekend. Ryan Tannehill is dealing with a sprained ankle and was downgraded to a DNP on Thursday after getting in limited work on Wednesday, but he was able to get a limited workload in on Friday. Tannehill has said it’s about pain tolerance, so this could come down to the wire. On the other hand, Derrick Henry was downgraded mid-week as well, but he was emphatic that he would play on Sunday and has been removed from the injury report.

Titans injury report: Week 9

Out

FB Tony Carter (neck)

S Amani Hooker (shoulder)

Doubtful

none

Questionable

QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle)

DL Kevin Strong (ankle)

DT Jeffery Simmons (ankle)

OLB Bud Dupree (illness)

Chiefs injury report: Week 9

Out

TE Jody Fortson (quad/illness)

Doubtful

none

Questionable

none

Fantasy football impact

Malik Willis could get another crack if Ryan Tannehill can’t go, but he has no fantasy value for the time-being. Derrick Henry is a must-start after being taken off the injury report. Even if he faces stacked boxes, his upside is always tremendous.