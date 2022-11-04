Panthers vs. Bengals inactives: Who is not playing in Week 9

The Carolina Panthers and Cincinnati Bengals square off in Week 9 as both teams look to recover from division losses in Week 8. The Panthers fell to the Falcons in overtime, while the Bengals got smacked by the Browns on Halloween night.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff. We will get the full list around 11:30 a.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know.

The Panthers will be without running back Chuba Hubbard, which means D’Onta Foreman should be the lead running back. Safety Justin Burris and receiver Rashard Higgins are also listed as out. Here’s Carolina’s full injury report.

The Bengals will once again be without star wide recevier Ja’Marr Chase due to a hip issue. They’ll also be without Mike Hilton and Chidobe Awuzie. La’el Collins and Tre Flowers are listed as questionable.