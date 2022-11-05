Jets list James Robinson as questionable for Week 9 vs. Bills with knee injury

The New York Jets have listed running back James Robinson as questionable for Sunday’s Week 9 contest against the Buffalo Bills due to a knee injury. The Jets traded for Robinson after staring running back Breece Hall suffered a season-ending ACL injury.

Fantasy football implications for Week 9

Robinson had five carries for 17 yards in his Jets debut against the Patriots. He would be expected to have more work going forward as he gets comfortable with this offense but this knee issue brings some doubt to his status. If he does play, the Jets might still limit his snaps to avoid a major setback. If he doesn’t play, Michael Carter would be the unquestioned top running back in New York for Week 9. The Jets also have a tough matchup against the Bills, so Robinson might not be worth a fantasy start even if he does suit up.