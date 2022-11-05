Injury report for Ravens vs. Saints in Week 9

The Baltimore Ravens and New Orleans Saints will face off on Monday Night Football with several key players on the sidelines. The Ravens are hurting offensively, while the Saints are missing a lot of talent on both sides of the ball. Here’s a look at the final injury report ahead of Monday’s contest.

Ravens injury report: Week 9

Out

Rashod Bateman (foot)

Doubtful

Mark Andrews (knee, shoulder)

Gus Edwards (hamstring)

Questionable

Marcus Peters (knee, quad)

Saints injury report: Week 9

Out

Mark Ingram (knee)

Marshon Lattimore (abdomen)

Questionable

Jarvis Landry (ankle)

Fantasy football impact

With Andrews and Edwards likely to sit, look for Isaiah Likely and Kenyan Drake to be factors in the offense. Devin Duvernay, Demarcus Robinson and James Proche will make up the receiving group for Baltimore, with Duvernay being the primary receiver for Lamar Jackson.

For the Saints, Landry being in would take some touches away from Chris Olave and Alvin Kamara. Kamara should still see heavy volume with Mark Ingram out. Michael Thomas is also out after he was placed on IR, so Olave could potentially lead the receiving group. Taysom Hill is bound to get some touches as the Saints are going to need chunk plays from their skill guys.