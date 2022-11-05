Cordarrelle Patterson activated for Week 9 game vs. Chargers

The Atlanta Falcons have activated starting running back Cordarelle Patterson off of injured reserve in Week 9 of the NFL season. He has only played in four games this season and has been sidelined with a knee injury that has had him on IR since Week 5. The veteran versatile utility man has seen a career resurgence with the Falcons and now rejoins the current NFC South divisional leaders.

The #Falcons are activating RB Cordarrelle Patterson off IR today, sources say. He’ll be back in action tomorrow vs. the #Chargers after practicing all week. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 5, 2022

Fantasy football implications for Week 9

Despite playing in half of his team’s games, Patterson still leads the team in rushing. He has 58 carries for 340 yards with three touchdowns on the ground and has added four receptions on seven targets for 28 yards. The Falcons will face the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 9. They are giving up the second-most fantasy points per game to opposing running backs. Even though he is playing in his first game back, re-insert Patterson into your fantasy football lineup this week.