 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Packers WR Romeo Doubs carted to locker room in Week 9 vs. Lions

Packers WR Romeo Doubs suffered a lower leg injury in Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season. Here are the latest updates.

By TeddyRicketson Updated
Romeo Doubs #87 of the Green Bay Packers on the field before a game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on October 30, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

Update: Doubs is officially questionable to return with an ankle injury.

The Green Bay Packers are taking on the Detroit Lions in Week 9 of the NFL season. The Packers are thin at wide receiver already, but it may be getting worse on Sunday. Rookie pass catcher Romeo Doubs is expected to have suffered a lower leg injury and has exited the field early in this game. The training staff is looking at his heel, but it is being deemed a lower leg injury for now. He has been carted back to the locker room for further testing.

Doubs has caught 30 of his 49 targets for 296 yards and three touchdowns. He has some problems with drops but has been one of the better receivers for the Packers. Injuries to the receiving unit are nothing new, as Allen Lazard, Sammy Watkins and Christian Watson have all dealt with injuries this year. Doubs had been one of the more consistent faces for quarterback Aaron Rodgers to rely on, but could be missing some time if he has a bad ankle injury.

More From DraftKings Nation