Packers WR Romeo Doubs carted to locker room in Week 9 vs. Lions

Update: Doubs is officially questionable to return with an ankle injury.

#Packers injury update: WR Romeo Doubs (ankle) is questionable #GBvsDET — Green Bay Packers (@packers) November 6, 2022

The Green Bay Packers are taking on the Detroit Lions in Week 9 of the NFL season. The Packers are thin at wide receiver already, but it may be getting worse on Sunday. Rookie pass catcher Romeo Doubs is expected to have suffered a lower leg injury and has exited the field early in this game. The training staff is looking at his heel, but it is being deemed a lower leg injury for now. He has been carted back to the locker room for further testing.

Romeo Doubs is being carted to the locker room. — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) November 6, 2022

Doubs has caught 30 of his 49 targets for 296 yards and three touchdowns. He has some problems with drops but has been one of the better receivers for the Packers. Injuries to the receiving unit are nothing new, as Allen Lazard, Sammy Watkins and Christian Watson have all dealt with injuries this year. Doubs had been one of the more consistent faces for quarterback Aaron Rodgers to rely on, but could be missing some time if he has a bad ankle injury.