Chargers vs. Falcons inactives: Who is not playing in Week 9

The Los Angeles Chargers will come off their bye week to take on the Atlanta Falcons in Atlanta. The Chargers are 4-3, one game behind the Chiefs in the AFC West, while the Falcons are 4-4 and set one game ahead of the Buccaneers in the NFC South.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but the Chargers have a bunch of players out already and the Falcons, while the Falcons have activated their starting running back for this week. We will get the full list around 11:30 a.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know.

The Chargers will be without their top two receivers in Mike Williams and Keenan Allen, while DeAndre Carter is questionable. The hope is that he will play through his illness though. Tight end Donald Parham was just put on I.R. with a hamstring injury, so is out for a while.

The Falcons will be without cornerback A.J. Terrell, but should get running back Cordarrelle Patterson back after he was elevated from I.R. on Saturday.