Raiders vs. Jaguars inactives: Who is not playing in Week 9

Inactives:
Raiders
RB Brittain Brown
LB Jayon Brown
T Jackson Barton
TE Darren Waller
DT Kendal Vickers
DE Tashawn Bower
Jaguars
WR Kendrick Pryor
S Tyree Gillespie
CB Tevaughn Campbell
LB De’Shaan Dixon
OL John Miller
The Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars go head-to-head in Week 9 of the NFL season. Kick-off is set for 1:00 p.m. ET from TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, FL.
We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but the Raiders already have a couple of noteworthy players that are questionable heading into Sunday’s game. We will get the full list around 11:30 a.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know.
The Raiders will be without cornerback Nate Hobbs who continues to be kept on the injured reserve list following a fractured hand. Though listed as questionable, it is expected that tight end Darren Waller will once again miss Sunday’s game as he continues to nurse a hamstring injury. Despite flu-like symptoms over the past few weeks, Davante Adams is expected to suit up as well as quarterback Derek Carr, who has been playing through a back ailment.
The Jaguars have a relatively clean sheet, with the only questionable player listed being wide receiver Jamal Agnew, who has missed the past two games with a knee injury.