Bills vs. Jets inactives: Who is not playing in Week 9

Inactives:

Bills: CB Tre’Davious White, S Jordan Poyer (elbow) LB Matt Milano (oblique) RT Spencer Brown (ankle )TE Tommy Sweeney

Jets: QB Joe Flacco, WR Corey Davis, WR Zonovan Knight, TE Jeremy Ruckert, S Tony Adams, CB Bryce Hall.

The Buffalo Bills face off against the New York Jets in Week 9 for what should be an entertaining affair since both teams have playoff aspirations in 2022-23. The Bills are 6-1 following a 27-17 victory over the Green Bay Packers in Week 8, while the Jets sit at 5-3 after a 22-17 loss to the New England Patriots.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff. We will get the full list around 1:00 p.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know.

The Bills will be without Jordan Poyer, as the All-Pro safety is recovering from an elbow injury that he suffered in the win against Green Bay last week. The team is already missing All-Pro defensive back Micah Hyde, who is done for the season.

The Jets will be missing a top receiving weapon in Corey Davis. The veteran pass catcher already missed last Sunday’s game against New England, which leaves rookie WR Garrett Wilson, Elijah Moore and Braxton Berrios as the best remaining targets.