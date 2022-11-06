Vikings vs. Commanders inactives: Who is not playing in Week 9

Inactives:

#Vikings inactives in Washington

DT Dalvin Tomlinson (calf)

WR Jalen Nailor (illness)

OT Vederian Lowe

G/C Chris Reed

OLB Benton Whitley

DL Esezi Otomewo



CB Cameron Dantzler (neck) is active after being listed questionable. — Andrew Krammer (@Andrew_Krammer) November 6, 2022

Washington’s inactives vs. Vikings:



WR Jahan Dotson (hamstring)

LB Cole Holcomb (foot)

LB David Mayo (hamstring)

RB J.D. McKissic (neck)

TE Cole Turner

G Chris Paul

DE Shaka Toney (calf)



RT Sam Cosmi, who was a late add to the injury report with an illness, is active. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 6, 2022

The Minnesota Vikings and Washington Commanders are set for a Week 9 clash, as both teams have rattled of wins in each of their last three games. The Vikings have been rolling since their Week 2 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles with a 6-1 record, while the Commanders refuse to go away in the competitive NFC East at 4-4.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff. We will get the full list around 1:00 p.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know.

The Vikings will be without Jalen Nailor, as the wide receiver was declared out with an illness on Saturday afternoon. Defensive end Dalvin Tomlinson is also inactive due to the calf injury suffered in last week’s win over the Arizona Cardinals. The team has elevated WR Dan Chisena and TE Nick Muse to the active roster.

The Commanders are dealing with a plethora of injuries on Sunday. Running back J.D. McKissic (neck) was downgraded to out, along with rookie wide receiver Jahan Dotson (hamstring) on the offensive side. Defensively, the team will wait at least another week to activate star pass rusher Chase Young, as he’s still battling a knee injury. Linebackers Cole Holcomb and David Mayo will also not play in Week 9.