Vikings vs. Commanders inactives: Who is not playing in Week 9

The Vikings and Commanders meet in Week 9 of the NFL season. We break down what we know before Week 9 inactives arrive at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday.

By Derek Hryn Updated
Adam Thielen #19 of the Minnesota Vikings and Justin Jefferson #18 react before a game against the Arizona Cardinals at U.S. Bank Stadium on October 30, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Photo by David Berding/Getty Images

Inactives:

The Minnesota Vikings and Washington Commanders are set for a Week 9 clash, as both teams have rattled of wins in each of their last three games. The Vikings have been rolling since their Week 2 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles with a 6-1 record, while the Commanders refuse to go away in the competitive NFC East at 4-4.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff. We will get the full list around 1:00 p.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know.

The Vikings will be without Jalen Nailor, as the wide receiver was declared out with an illness on Saturday afternoon. Defensive end Dalvin Tomlinson is also inactive due to the calf injury suffered in last week’s win over the Arizona Cardinals. The team has elevated WR Dan Chisena and TE Nick Muse to the active roster.

The Commanders are dealing with a plethora of injuries on Sunday. Running back J.D. McKissic (neck) was downgraded to out, along with rookie wide receiver Jahan Dotson (hamstring) on the offensive side. Defensively, the team will wait at least another week to activate star pass rusher Chase Young, as he’s still battling a knee injury. Linebackers Cole Holcomb and David Mayo will also not play in Week 9.

