Seahawks vs. Cardinals inactives: Who is not playing in Week 9

The Seattle Seahawks face off against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 9 for a scintillating NFC West showdown. The Seahawks have been quite the surprising football team thus far in the 2022-23 season, sitting with a 5-3 record and first place in the division. The Cardinals have struggled with their daunting schedule at 3-5 and last place in the division.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff. We will get the full list around 4:05 p.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know.

The Seahawks will be without Marquise Goodwin, as the veteran wideout injured his knee during last week’s win against the New York Giants. The offense will need to replace his production with Dee Eskridge and other receivers on the depth chart for the No. 3 role. The defense will also be missing Darrell Taylor, one of their best pass rushers on the edge.

The Cardinals will be without CB Christian Matthew, and OLs Max Garcia and Rodney Hudson. James Conner is questionable, but reports at this time say he will play.