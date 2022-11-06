Packers vs. Lions inactives: Who is not playing in Week 9

Packers vs. Lions inactives

The Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions meet in Week 9 of the NFL season for an NFC North rivalry matchup on Sunday. Kick-off is set for 1:00 p.m ET from Ford Field, marking the first time these two teams have met this season. The Packers are hoping to snap a four-game losing streak, while the Lions are seeking just their second win of the season.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but both teams have a number of key offensive players whose game status is in question. We will get the full list around 11:30 a.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know.

The Packers will be without defensive back Shemar Jean-Charles and linebacker De’Vondre Campbell. Green Bay’s receiver depth also remains to be seen, as wideouts Allen Lazard and Christian Watson are questionable with a shoulder injury and concussion, respectively.

The Lions will be without cornerbacks AJ Parker and Chase Lucas, as well as tackle Matt Nelson and safety Ifeatu Melifonwu. Wide receiver Josh Reynolds is doubtful as he continues to nurse a back injury. Running back D’Andre Swift continues to be hobbled by an ankle and shoulder injury, but he is still expected to suit up for Sunday’s contest.