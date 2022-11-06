Rams vs. Buccaneers inactives: Who is not playing in Week 9

The Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers meet up in Week 9 for an unpredictable NFC battle. With both teams having a rough go of things in each of their appearances last week, this matchup should provide a clearer picture on their disappointing campaigns so far in 2022.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff. We will get the full list around 4:25 p.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know.

The Rams will be without Kyren Williams, as it appears the team will wait another week before they decide to activate the rookie running back. A trio of Darrell Henderson Jr., Cam Akers and Ronnie Rivers will lead the backfield in Week 9.

The Buccaneers will be without WR Russell Gage, TE Cameron Brate and OL Luke Goedeke on the offensive side of the football. They will also be missing Pro Bowl safety Antoine Winfield Jr. who remains in the concussion protocol for the second-straight week.