Titans vs. Chiefs inactives: Who is not playing in Week 9

The Tennessee Titans and Kansas City Chiefs meet up on Sunday Night Football in Week 9. As two leaders of their respective divisions, they will head into primetime with serious intentions to make a statement. The Titans look to keep their five-game winning streak alive, while the Chiefs hope to extend their own.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff. We will get the full list around 8:20 p.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know.

The Titans will be without ball carrier Tory Carter, as the 23-year-old continues to recover from his neck injury. Backups Dontrell Hilliard and Hassan Haskins will trail Derrick Henry in the backfield pecking order. The defense will be sorely missing one of their best players in the secondary with the absence of safety Amani Hooker.

The Chiefs will be without Jody Fortson, as the backup tight end is battling a quad injury. The second-year pass catcher also was reported to have an illness as well that put him on the injury report Wednesday. Noah Gray will be the lone relieving tight end behind Travis Kelce in Week 9.