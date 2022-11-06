Colts vs. Patriots inactives: Who is not playing in Week 9

Inactives:
Colts inactives. pic.twitter.com/cT3mFKcUBh— New England Patriots (@Patriots) November 6, 2022
Patriots inactives vs. Colts:— Bernd Buchmasser (@BerndBuchmasser) November 6, 2022
C David Andrews
DT Christian Barmore
S Joshuah Bledsoe
RB Damien Harris
RB Kevin Harris
WR DeVante Parker
DT Sam Roberts
CB Shaun Wade
The Indianapolis Colts travel to face the New England Patriots in Week 9 of the NFL season. Kick-off is set for 1:00 p.m. ET from Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, MA.
We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but both the Colts and Patriots are expected to be without a number of key players on offense. We will get the full list around 11:30 a.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know.
The Colts will notably be without their best offensive weapon in running back Jonathan Taylor, who continues to be limited with an ankle injury. Quarterback Matt Ryan has also been listed as out with a shoulder injury, and quarterback Sam Ehlinger will make his second-straight start after Ryan also missed last week’s game.
The Patriots will be without wide receiver DeVante Parker, who left last week’s game with a knee injury that will reportedly sideline him in back-to-back games. Center David Andrews will also miss his second-straight game with a concussion.