Colts vs. Patriots inactives: Who is not playing in Week 9

Inactives:

Patriots inactives vs. Colts:



C David Andrews

DT Christian Barmore

S Joshuah Bledsoe

RB Damien Harris

RB Kevin Harris

WR DeVante Parker

DT Sam Roberts

CB Shaun Wade — Bernd Buchmasser (@BerndBuchmasser) November 6, 2022

The Indianapolis Colts travel to face the New England Patriots in Week 9 of the NFL season. Kick-off is set for 1:00 p.m. ET from Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, MA.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but both the Colts and Patriots are expected to be without a number of key players on offense. We will get the full list around 11:30 a.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know.

The Colts will notably be without their best offensive weapon in running back Jonathan Taylor, who continues to be limited with an ankle injury. Quarterback Matt Ryan has also been listed as out with a shoulder injury, and quarterback Sam Ehlinger will make his second-straight start after Ryan also missed last week’s game.

The Patriots will be without wide receiver DeVante Parker, who left last week’s game with a knee injury that will reportedly sideline him in back-to-back games. Center David Andrews will also miss his second-straight game with a concussion.