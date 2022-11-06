Dolphins vs. Bears inactives: Who is not playing in Week 9

Updates

Bears inactives vs. Miami



WR Velus Jones Jr. (healthy scratch)

OT Alex Leatherwood (healthy scratch)

OL Ja'Tyre Carter (illness)

TE Jake Tonges

CB Lamar Jackson

Dolphins inactives

Dolphins inactives vs the Bears: QB Skylar Thompson, RB Myles Gaskin, WR Erik Ezukanma, WR River Cracraft, OL Austin Jackson

The Miami Dolphins will look to put together a three-game winning streak as they travel to face the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. The Dolphins, at 5-3, hope to pick up a noteworthy win in the race for first place in the AFC East. The Bears are 3-5 on the season but are surprisingly in second place in the NFC North, as they look to bounce back from last week’s loss.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but both the Dolphins and Bears have noted a number of players that will be on the sidelines for Sunday’s matchup. Chicago is notably depleted at the receiver position with the likes of Byron Pringle on IR, and Miami has a number of players on offense that are questionable to suit up. We will get the full list around 11:30 a.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know.

The Dolphins will be without receiver River Cracaft as he is battling through an illness and is already confirmed to be absent for Sunday’s matchup. After battling through a shoulder injury the past few weeks, Jaylen Waddle is a clear go for Week 9. Tight end Durham Smythe is questionable with a hamstring injury, while linebacker Jaelan Phillips’ playing status is also uncertain with a quad injury.

The Bears may be without cornerback Eddie Jackson who is listed as questionable with a hip injury. Though not injury-related, newly acquired receiver Chase Claypool is expected to be active per Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy.