James Conner is active for Week 9 vs. Seahawks

The Arizona Cardinals announced Week 9 inactives and James Conner is officially active for their matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. Conner has missed the last three games with a rib injury, but it appears he will make his return to the Cardinals’ backfield.

Eno Benjamin will likely back up Conner, with Keaontay Ingram next in the pecking order. Conner has recorded 54 rushing attempts for 200 yards and one touchdown, to go along with 14 catches on 19 targets for 103 yards in the 2022-23 campaign.

The news will certainly hamper the value of Benjamin, who was believed to benefit the most out of Arizona’s ball carriers while Conner was sidelined. The 23-year-old RB provided 36 rushing attempts for 151 yards in the previous three games, and hauled in 11 catches for 72 yards.