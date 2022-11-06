Darren Waller is inactive for Week 9 vs. Jaguars

The Las Vegas Raiders announced Week 9 inactives and TE Darren Waller is officially inactive/active for their matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Waller was deemed a game-time decision but the fact that he’s inactive already helps with fantasy football lineups. Waller will miss his fourth straight week due to injury.

With Waller out again, Foster Moreau isn’t a bad TE streaming option for season-long formats. He had six catches on nine targets for 31 yards last week in the loss to the New Orleans Saints. It’s not a ton of production, but Derek Carr is struggling and was looking Moreau’s way plenty. That also means Moreau is strictly a PPR streaming option for this week.