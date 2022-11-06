 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Darren Waller is inactive for Week 9 vs. Jaguars

The Raiders published their Week 9 inactives report and TE Darren Waller is inactive for their matchup against the Jaguars. We break down what it means.

By DKNation Staff
Darren Waller of the Las Vegas Raiders lines up during an NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images

The Las Vegas Raiders announced Week 9 inactives and TE Darren Waller is officially inactive/active for their matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Waller was deemed a game-time decision but the fact that he’s inactive already helps with fantasy football lineups. Waller will miss his fourth straight week due to injury.

With Waller out again, Foster Moreau isn’t a bad TE streaming option for season-long formats. He had six catches on nine targets for 31 yards last week in the loss to the New Orleans Saints. It’s not a ton of production, but Derek Carr is struggling and was looking Moreau’s way plenty. That also means Moreau is strictly a PPR streaming option for this week.

