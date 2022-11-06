 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Allen Lazard is active for Week 9 vs. Lions

The Packers published their Week 9 inactives report and WR Allen Lazard is active for their matchup against the Lions. We break down what it means.

By DKNation Staff
Allen Lazard of the Green Bay Packers warms up before the game against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on October 23, 2022 in Landover, Maryland. Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers announced Week 9 inactives and WR Allen Lazard is officially active for their matchup against the Detroit Lions. Lazard missed Week 8’s loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football due to a shoulder injury.

With Lazard back in the lineup, it’s a nice boost for the offense overall. Aaron Rodgers has historically torched the Lions throughout his career. Having Lazard and Romeo Doubs should make things a little less bleak in the passing game. It’s hard to trust Sammy Watkins and Christian Watson. Samori Toure is going to be an interesting play this week. He caught a 37-yard TD pass against the Bills and saw four targets. Lazard should leech targets from Toure, but the Packers could use him as a third option.

More From DraftKings Nation