Allen Lazard is active for Week 9 vs. Lions

The Green Bay Packers announced Week 9 inactives and WR Allen Lazard is officially active for their matchup against the Detroit Lions. Lazard missed Week 8’s loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football due to a shoulder injury.

With Lazard back in the lineup, it’s a nice boost for the offense overall. Aaron Rodgers has historically torched the Lions throughout his career. Having Lazard and Romeo Doubs should make things a little less bleak in the passing game. It’s hard to trust Sammy Watkins and Christian Watson. Samori Toure is going to be an interesting play this week. He caught a 37-yard TD pass against the Bills and saw four targets. Lazard should leech targets from Toure, but the Packers could use him as a third option.