Ryan Tannehill is inactive for Week 9 vs. Chiefs

The Tennessee Titans announced Week 9 inactives and QB Ryan Tannehill is officially inactive for their matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football in Week 9. Tannehill is dealing with an ankle injury and there wasn’t much hope he’d be able to play in this matchup. So the Titans will start rookie QB Malik Willis again this week in a crucial matchup vs. the Chiefs in primetime.

The Titans didn’t trust Willis to do much last week vs. the Texans. That will need to change against the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes. Expect Tennessee to have a better game plan to get Willis either throwing down field or in the run game with RB Derrick Henry, who should see a ton of work on SNF. Willis threw the ball 10 times last week while the Titans ran it 45 times. The offense will need a bit more balance to stick around with K.C.