D’Andre Swift is active for Week 9 vs. Packers

The Detroit Lions announced Week 9 inactives and RB D’Andre Swift is officially active for their matchup against the Green Bay Packers. Swift returned from injury in Week 8 vs. the Miami Dolphins but saw limited carries. Reports are already saying even with Swift active, it’s unlikely he sees a ton of work. If nothing else he could play well but will be on a pitch count of sorts.

Swift is a risky play in fantasy football this week. The Packers are a great matchup but it seems Detroit won’t risk further injury for Swift. So expect Jamaal Williams to be the lead back in a great spot against his former team. Swift had 10 touches last week but Williams had 13 touches with two TDs. Williams could be in line for 15-20 touches in Week 9 vs. the Packers.

Craig Reynolds saw a few carries in Week 8 as well. Might he be in line for more work if they limit Swift? It’s a possibility but Reynolds isn’t viable unless you’re super desperate in a deep PPR league. The Lions also got rid of TE T.J. Hockenson in a trade with the Vikings. That could mean more targets to RBs to compensate for the loss of a safety blanket/receiver down the middle.