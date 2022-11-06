 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jets QB Zach Wilson suffers injury in Week 9 vs. Bills

Jets QB Zach Wilson suffered an injury in Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season. Here are the latest updates.

Zach Wilson #2 of the New York Jets looks to throw during the first quarter of a game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on October 16, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Update: Wilson is back in the huddle.

The New York Jets are taking on the Buffalo Bills in an important AFC East matchup in Week 9 of the NFL season. Quarterback Zach Wilson got twisted up by the defense and stayed down on the field. He was able to jog off the field but did go into the medical tent. While Wilson is sidelined, it will be Mike White taking over under center. Wilson seems to be fine, but it looked like a lower-body injury, and you have to wonder if his preseason issue is going to affect him.

Wilson has been able to play in five games this season. He has completed 54.9% of his passes for 1,048 yards with three touchdowns and five interceptions. While the numbers don’t seem all that impressive, he has led New York to a 5-3 record as they are sitting in second place in the AFC East. Before the injury, he was 3-4 passing for 22 yards.

