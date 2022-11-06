Jets QB Zach Wilson suffers injury in Week 9 vs. Bills

Update: Wilson is back in the huddle.

And Wilson is back in the huddle. Let's see if the #Jets can get something going here. — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) November 6, 2022

The New York Jets are taking on the Buffalo Bills in an important AFC East matchup in Week 9 of the NFL season. Quarterback Zach Wilson got twisted up by the defense and stayed down on the field. He was able to jog off the field but did go into the medical tent. While Wilson is sidelined, it will be Mike White taking over under center. Wilson seems to be fine, but it looked like a lower-body injury, and you have to wonder if his preseason issue is going to affect him.

It looks like Zach Wilson is fine. He's out of the medical tent and on the bench. Not going back to locker room. #Jets — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) November 6, 2022

Wilson has been able to play in five games this season. He has completed 54.9% of his passes for 1,048 yards with three touchdowns and five interceptions. While the numbers don’t seem all that impressive, he has led New York to a 5-3 record as they are sitting in second place in the AFC East. Before the injury, he was 3-4 passing for 22 yards.