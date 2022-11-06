Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans was sandwiched after making a 10 yard catch on the Bucs first drive, but was able to return to the game. But, he does appear to be hobbled in and out of plays. He’s always been able to play through injuries, so there is a good chance he will continue to do so in this matchup with the Rams unless he adds more injuries to his plate.
Mike Evans playing through pain in Week 9 vs. Rams
Mike Evans suffered an injury in Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season. Here are the latest updates.