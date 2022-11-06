Josh Allen holding throwing elbow late in Week 9 vs. Jets

Update: Allen told reporters after the game that he had some pain in his elbow, but that he’ll get through it. We’ll see if he gets an MRI or not and if he can practice in full on Wednesday, but right now it sounds like not a big deal.

The Buffalo Bills just lost to the New York Jets 20-17, but what’s even more concerning was how Bills QB Josh Allen played and the fact he was seen holding his throwing elbow.

Josh Allen grabbing his right elbow... — Dan Fetes (@danfetes) November 6, 2022

Allen was still able to throw the ball deep and with sip, but his decision making was not up to par, as he completed 18-of-34 passes for 205 yards and two pad interceptions. He did rush for 86 yards and two touchdowns to save his fantasy day.

Is Allen playing through an elbow injury or was him grabbing at his elbow just a one-off thing? We may not know until practice start back up next week before they face the Brwons.