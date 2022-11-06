 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Packers RB Aaron Jones suffers ankle injury in Week 9 vs. Lions

Packers RB Aaron Jones suffered an ankle injury in Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season. Here are the latest updates.

Aaron Jones #33 of the Green Bay Packers runs the ball during the first half against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on October 30, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

Update: Jones remains questionable to return and is back on the sidelines, but without his helmet.

The Green Bay Packers are taking on the Detroit Lions in an important NFC North battle in Week 9. They are losing a close game 8-6 in the third quarter, and have already lost wide receiver Romeo Doubs for the game with an ankle injury, and Christian Watson is being evaluated for a concussion. To make matters worse, starting running back Aaron Jones is questionable to return also with an ankle injury.

The good news is that Jones felt good enough to jog to the locker room on his ankle, but he is still undergoing further evaluation. While he is sidelined, it will be AJ Dillon manning the backfield. Before he got hurt, Jones had nine carries for 25 yards and two receptions for 20 additional yards. Dillon had eight carries for 21 yards with only seven yards on one reception through the air. We will update this article if we get more information.

