Packers RB Aaron Jones suffers ankle injury in Week 9 vs. Lions

Update: Jones remains questionable to return and is back on the sidelines, but without his helmet.

Aaron Jones is back on the sideline, in uniform, but isn't holding his helmet #Packers — Wes Hodkiewicz (@WesHod) November 6, 2022

The Green Bay Packers are taking on the Detroit Lions in an important NFC North battle in Week 9. They are losing a close game 8-6 in the third quarter, and have already lost wide receiver Romeo Doubs for the game with an ankle injury, and Christian Watson is being evaluated for a concussion. To make matters worse, starting running back Aaron Jones is questionable to return also with an ankle injury.

Aaron Jones jogging to the locker room. — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) November 6, 2022

The good news is that Jones felt good enough to jog to the locker room on his ankle, but he is still undergoing further evaluation. While he is sidelined, it will be AJ Dillon manning the backfield. Before he got hurt, Jones had nine carries for 25 yards and two receptions for 20 additional yards. Dillon had eight carries for 21 yards with only seven yards on one reception through the air. We will update this article if we get more information.