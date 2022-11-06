Packers WR Christian Watson evaluated for concussion in Week 9 vs. Lions

The Green Bay Packers are taking on the Detroit Lions on Sunday in an NFC North battle. It hasn’t been a great game, but the Packers are getting bad injury news. Wide receiver Romeo Doubs has been ruled out for the rest of the game with an ankle injury, and starting RB Aaron Jones is also dealing with an ankle injury of his own. Fellow rookie wide receiver Christian Watson is being evaluated for a concussion. This is really bad news not only because it leaves quarterback Aaron Rodgers devoid of pass-catchers but more so because Watson suffered a concussion last week.

This is coming off another concussion last week against the Bills. — Lily Zhao (@LilySZhao) November 6, 2022

Before leaving the game, Watson had caught both of his targets for 24 yards. The Packers receiving corps has been dealing with injuries all season and has rarely had their starting four pass-catchers all healthy simultaneously. The team has yet to update his status, but we will update this article when we have one.