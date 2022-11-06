Allen Lazard playing through injury in Week 9 vs. Lions

The Green Bay Packers got WR Allen Lazard back in the lineup from injury in Week 9 vs. the Detroit Lions. While Lazard is active and playing, it’s unclear just how healthy the wideout is for this week. Reporters are saying Lazard is clearly playing through pain. To make matters worse, WR Romeo Doubs appeared to suffer an injury early in the first quarter. We’re going to be monitoring Lazard and the Packers’ wide receiver situation in Week 9.

Allen Lazard injury updates

Update — Lazard looks to be fine. He just hauled in a 47-yard catch from Aaron Rodgers to set Green Bay up in the red zone toward the end of the first quarter.

Doubs was already carted to the locker room. So that isn’t good. Lazard only has one target but if he can stay on the field in this game, he should get plenty of looks now that Doubs is hurt. Doubs is questionable to return to the game.