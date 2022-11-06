 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Allen Lazard playing through injury in Week 9 vs. Lions

The Packers wideout is active and playing on Sunday against Detroit. It’s unclear how healthy he is and we’re tracking his performance.

By Benjamin Zweiman
Allen Lazard of the Green Bay Packers warms up before a game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on November 06, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers got WR Allen Lazard back in the lineup from injury in Week 9 vs. the Detroit Lions. While Lazard is active and playing, it’s unclear just how healthy the wideout is for this week. Reporters are saying Lazard is clearly playing through pain. To make matters worse, WR Romeo Doubs appeared to suffer an injury early in the first quarter. We’re going to be monitoring Lazard and the Packers’ wide receiver situation in Week 9.

Allen Lazard injury updates

Update — Lazard looks to be fine. He just hauled in a 47-yard catch from Aaron Rodgers to set Green Bay up in the red zone toward the end of the first quarter.

Doubs was already carted to the locker room. So that isn’t good. Lazard only has one target but if he can stay on the field in this game, he should get plenty of looks now that Doubs is hurt. Doubs is questionable to return to the game.

