Who is Zach Wilson’s backup on the Jets?

Update — Wilson is back in the huddle and it looks like the Jets’ QB is fine to play the rest of the game. It’s worth monitoring and noting that White would come in if Wilson goes down again.

New York Jets QB Zach Wilson appeared to go down with an injury in Week 9 vs. the Buffalo Bills. With Wilson out of the game, the Jets replaced him with QB Mike White, who played extensively last season with Wilson injured. Joe Flacco had started the season with Wilson sidelined recovering from knee surgery. Flacco didn’t perform well and he fell behind White on the depth chart.

Wilson was taken out of the game in the first half and went to the medical tent to be checked on. He returned pretty quickly and was seen on the bench. There’s a chance the Jets put Wilson back into the game. It’s the second quarter and the Bills have the ball. We’ll see if White comes back in or if Wilson can return.